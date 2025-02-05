George Wood/Getty Images

Aston Villa loan star Travis Patterson has revealed that fellow Villans loanee Tommi O’Reilly gave him the reassurance to join MK Dons on loan for his development.

He came through the Premier League side’s youth system and has been capped at multiple youth levels for England.

Patterson is currently an England Under-19 international and he joined League Two side MK Dons for his first-ever loan spell away from Villa Park.

The left-back revealed that he spoke with O’Reilly, who also joined MK Dons from the Villans, for the rest of this season.

Patterson insisted that conversations with O’Reilly provided him with the assurance he needed to make his decision.

“Tommi did message me before I came here”, the Aston Villa loanee told the MK Dons in-house media.

“He gave me a background on what it has been like for him since he came in and it was good to hear like it was a bit reassuring for me.

“Because it is my first loan and I have never really done it before and hearing what it has been like from him, it was really good.”

Patterson will be looking to clock regular game time at the Dons for the rest of the season to secure an even better loan destination in the summer.