Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Sam Parkin thinks that Liverpool loanee Jayden Danns could have been the final piece of the jigsaw for Ruben Selles’ Hull City.

Hull were among the active clubs in the recently closed transfer window and they were keen to take Liverpool’s Danns on loan.

However, Hull’s Championship rival Sunderland beat them in the race to secure the signature of the Liverpool academy talent.

Parkin believes that Hull are missing a centre forward and added that this season they failed to bring in a replacement for last season’s in-form forward, Liam Delap.

He thinks Danns could have been the missing piece of the jigsaw that Selles is looking for and added that although he believes Aston Villa loanee Louie Barry will be an attacking threat, the Liverpool starlet’s presence would have boosted their season.

“It looked like Hull were the frontrunners in that pursuit over the last 48, 72 hours and having had an indifferent time in terms of their central striker and not having Liam Delap as they had last year, I think he would have been almost the missing piece in the whole jigsaw”, Parkin said on the Championship Check-In Show.

“And apologies if they have brought in a striker; they have brought in a plethora of players, Hull, but the majority are from overseas.

“Obviously Louie Barry will be a big goal threat for them, but I think getting Jayden Danns would have really given them a good opportunity to have a great end of the season.”

Hull have signed a host of new players in the winter transfer window and now it remains to be seen whether the new signings will be able to help them fight off the relegation threat.