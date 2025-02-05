Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Arsenal out-on-loan midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga has admitted that he wants to stay at Sevilla, but also recognises that it is not his decision to make.

The Gunners signed the Belgian midfielder from Anderlecht for a significant fee around of £17m back in 2021.

He was signed with a long-term vision to play in Mikel Arteta’s system, but that has not quite worked out so far.

Lokonga has spent time away from the Emirates at Crystal Palace and Luton Town; now he is on loan at La Liga side Sevilla.

The 25-year-old has not been a crucial player at the Spanish club as he has featured in 13 league games so far.

Lokonga, though, is clear that he wants to play for Sevilla beyond his loan spell.

But he also insisted that he knows it is not a decision he can make.

“After my departure from Anderlecht, it’s a club where I feel very good and I want to stay, but the decision is not only mine”, Lokonga said at a press conference.

“It’s early. We’ll see when the year is over.”

Sevilla have a €12m buy option that they can activate at the end of this season to make his signing permanent from Arsenal.