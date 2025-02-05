George Wood/Getty Images

Fixture: Coventry City vs Leeds United

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

Leeds United have revealed their starting side to take on Coventry City in an away Championship encounter this evening.

The Whites have the chance to extend their lead at the top of the table to five points if they can beat Frank Lampard’s men tonight.

Coventry head into the clash in good form, having won their last four matches on the spin, two at home and two away, as they look to push up and into the playoff spots.

They were comfortably beaten 3-0 by Leeds the last time the two teams met though, at Elland Road in September.

Daniel Farke picks Illan Meslier in goal tonight, while at the back he goes with Jayden Bogle, Joe Rodon, Ethan Ampadu and Junior Firpo.

Midfield sees Leeds play Ao Tanaka and Ilia Gruev, while in the final third they deploy Dan James, Brenden Aaronson and Manor Solomon to support Joel Piroe.

Farke can shake things up with his changes if he needs to and his substitutes include Willy Gnonto and Joe Rothwell.

Leeds United Team vs Coventry City

Meslier, Bogle, Rodon, Ampadu, Firpo, Gruev, Tanaka, James, Aaronson, Solomon, Piroe

Substitutes: Darlow, Byram, Wober, Struijk, Rothwell, Guilavogui, Ramazani, Gnonto, Joseph