Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Fixture: Celtic vs Dundee

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

Celtic have announced their side to play host to Dundee in a Scottish Premiership clash this evening at Celtic Park.

Brendan Rodgers managed to add Jeffrey Schlupp to his squad on deadline day, with the versatile and experienced star joining on loan from Crystal Palace; he is on the bench tonight.

Celtic are fully in command in the Scottish Premiership and are cruising towards the title; Rodgers will want another good night’s work tonight against Dundee.

Dundee arrive on the back of a heavy 6-0 loss at the hands of Hearts and will be desperate to show a response tonight.

Kasper Schmeichel is in goal for Celtic tonight, while at the back Rodgers picks Alistair Johnston, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Auston Trusty and Greg Taylor.

The Celtic manager goes with a midfield of Callum McGregor, Arne Engels and Reo Hatate, while Jota and Daizen Maeda support Adam Idah.

Rodgers has options on the bench if needed and they include Nicolas Kuhn and Liam Scales.

Celtic Team vs Dundee

Schmeichel, Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Trusty, Taylor, McGregor, Engels, Hatate, Jota, Maeda, Idah

Substitutes: Sinisalo, Scales, Kuhn, Yang, McCowan, Schlupp, Kenny, Bernardo, Ralston