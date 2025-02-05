Nigel Roddis/Getty Images

Fixture: Newcastle United vs Arsenal

Competition: EFL Cup

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has picked his starting line-up and substitutes to welcome Arsenal to St James’ Park tonight.

The two teams clash in the second leg of their EFL Cup semi-final tie, with Newcastle boasting a 2-0 win from the first leg at the Emirates which puts them in pole position to progress to the final.

Arsenal have not won the EFL Cup since 1993 and will have to attack tonight to try and overturn the two-goal deficit and get the better of Newcastle.

The Gunners though arrive in the north east after crushing Manchester City 5-1 in the Premier League, while Newcastle were beaten 2-1 at home by Fulham on their last outing.

Martin Dubravka is in goal for Newcastle tonight, while at the back Howe picks Kieran Trippier, Sven Botman, Fabian Schar, Dan Burn and Lewis Hall.

In the engine room, Newcastle have Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali, while Anthony Gordon and Jacob Murphy support Alexander Isak.

If Howe needs to make changes his options on the bench include Joe Willock and Lewis Miley.

Newcastle United Team vs Arsenal

Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Hall, Tonali, Guimaraes, Murphy, Gordon, Isak

Substitutes: Pope, Wilson, Targett, Krafth, Osula, Livramento, Willock, Longstaff, Miley