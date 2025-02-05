Jaimi Joy/Getty Images

Former Liverpool star Jason McAteer feels that Tottenham Hotspur’s EFL Cup game against the Reds could save Ange Postecoglou’s job.

The north London side have been underperforming massively this season as they are sitting 14th in the league table.

However, they are still alive in the EFL Cup, the FA Cup and the Europa League to have a chance to get European football next season.

The jury has been out multiple times this term for Postecoglou’s status at Tottenham but the club are continuing to back him.

Spurs are set to visit Anfield to take on Liverpool on Thursday night in the second leg of their EFL Cup semi-final tie in which they have a one goal lead from the first leg.

McAteer admitted that he is aware of Postecoglou and Daniel Levy’s situation at the club and he insisted that a Spurs win at Anfield could well save the Australian’s job.

“I would not say, as a club Spurs are in a good place”, the former Reds midfielder said on LFC TV about the north London club.

“It kind of got worse a little bit and Ange is under a lot of pressure as Daniel Levy is, to get the ship back on the right course, languishing in the league and they have got all this to play for.

“And I think Ange, with the way the results have gone, he will really really need [to win] this.

“This could save him.”

A potential win against Liverpool would send Spurs to the EFL Cup final, where they would face Newcastle United or their bitter rivals Arsenal.