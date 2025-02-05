Carl Recine/Getty Images

Former Premier League midfielder Craig Burley believes that Tottenham Hotspur are a better team than Manchester United when they have a fully fit squad at their disposal.

Tottenham have struggled with injury issues this season and are currently 14th in the Premier League table.

They are two points behind Manchester United and both clubs are not having one of their best seasons, with the hopes of securing a spot in Europe becoming harder and harder.

Looking at which side could break into the top half of the Premier League, Burley is of the view that Tottenham, with a fully fit squad, are better than Ruben Amorim’s Red Devils, with the ability to play better football and having an attacking threat.

He also admitted that Manchester United have also suffered due to injury issues this season but stressed that Spurs’ situation with injuries have been horrendous.

“If you put the Spurs team fully fit [against] Manchester United, Spurs are the better side, play better football and are more of an attacking threat”, Burley said on ESPN.

“They have a proper striker in [Dominic] Solanke.

“He will score goals for you, he works hard, he will link up the play, he is a good player.

“But they have problems, not that United have not had injuries, but Spurs’ have been pretty horrendous.”

Spurs will face Manchester United on 16th February in the Premier League after they play Liverpool and Aston Villa in their fixtures in cup competitions.