Stu Forster/Getty Images

Former Championship hitman Sam Parkin is of the opinion that a combination of Liverpool loanee Jayden Danns and Sunderland star Wilson Isidor might work for Regis Le Bris’ side.

Sunderland went into the winter transfer window with an aim to add more firepower to their forward line and managed to secure the signature of Danns from Liverpool on deadline day.

They beat off stiff competition from Hull City to land Danns, who will have to wait for his debut due to an injury.

Sunderland striker Isidor is having an impressive season and Parkin pointed out that the combination of Danns and the French forward might bear fruit for Le Bris’s side.

Parkin also added that a player of the quality of Danns is a great signing for Sunderland and added that the Liverpool loanee not being as strong as Isidor could complement each other’s game.

“It has been an up-and-down couple of weeks for him [Isidor], but I suppose getting a young player with Danns’ quality, they have shown they can play two up as well, successfully”, Parkin said on the Championship Check-In Show.

“It has normally been Mayenda and Isidor, combination of the two, maybe one dropping in to a degree, but I think he could play Danns.

“I think Danns probably is not as sprightly probably on the shoulder as Isidor, so that combination might work, so I think that is a really good get.”

Sunderland are pushing to win promotion up to the Premier League this season and Le Bris will be hoping Danns can chip in with crucial goals.