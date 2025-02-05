Stu Forster/Getty Images

Former Championship hitman Sam Parkin feels that Sunderland have strengthened in all the necessary areas where they were lacking going into the winter transfer window.

Sunderland were active in the window as they signed Enzo Le Fee to add quality in their midfield and landed Liverpool loanee Jayden Danns to strengthen their forward department.

Regis Le Bris’ side also managed to make Wilson Isidor’s loan deal from Zenit permanent in the winter window.

Parkin believes Le Fee, who joined from Roma on loan with an option buy clause in his deal, is a great signing for Sunderland and says that Le Bris managed to strengthen areas in his squad that he needed to.

He also thinks that the new additions will give the Black Cats optimism in their hopes of achieving promotion to the Premier League this season.

“He [Le Fee] looks like a brilliant signing, so I think for Sunderland they have strengthened in the areas they needed to strengthen”, Parkin said on the Championship Check-In Show.

“Yes, really exciting and I suppose further optimism that they can stay the course of time now with these additions.”

Sunderland are currently fourth in the league table with 58 points from 30 games and they are just three points off the last automatic promotion space, occupied by Burnley.