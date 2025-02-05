Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

Birmingham City star Marc Leonard has made it clear that just because Newcastle United are a Premier League side, Blues do not intend to stop their good form.

Eddie Howe’s Newcastle are currently trying to secure Champions League football for next season through the Premier League and are also in both domestic cup competitions.

They are set to face Arsenal tonight at St. James’ Park in the second leg of their EFL Cup semi-final in which they already have a two-goal lead.

Howe’s side will face League One promotion contenders Birmingham City at St. Andrew’s this weekend in the FA Cup.

Birmingham have been shining, winning their last three games in succession.

Blues midfielder Leonard made it clear that he is looking forward to facing Newcastle but wants his side to keep their brilliant run of from continuing.

“We are feeling really good and we are obviously on a great run at the moment”, Leonard told the Blues media when he was asked about the Newcastle game at the weekend.

“We do not intend it to stop because we are playing in opposition a couple of league above, so yes looking forward to it.”

Birmingham are currently sitting at the top of the League One table, and they will be looking to cause an upset against the Premier League giants at home.