Spurs Official

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou feels new signing Mathys Tel will have the opportunity to play in a system that suits him well and is a perfect addition to the Spurs squad.

The Lilywhites agreed a loan deal with buy option to sign Tel from Bayern Munich on deadline day of the winter transfer window.

The 19-year-old Frenchman spent the first of the campaign with the Bavarians, but was unable to get regular playing time, making just eight appearances for them in the Bundesliga.

Postecoglou thinks Tel will get the opportunity to showcase his skillset at Spurs and believes the club will help the young Frenchman continue his development.

He expects the style of play at Spurs to suit the young forward and claimed Tel will perfectly fit the club’s vision.

Postecoglou said in a press conference: “I had a conversation with him and purely around the football and that I think he’ll find a great place here in terms of where is in his career.

“We’ve shown irrespective of age, he’ll get an opportunity and the way we play will suit him and what we have in the next few months and beyond it’s a perfect fit.”

Arsenal and Manchester United were both also interested in Tel, but neither club were prepared to meet Bayern Munich’s demands for the deal.