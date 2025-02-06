Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Newcastle United full-back Kieran Trippier is a backup option for Turkish giants Galatasaray if they fail to acquire their number one target Kyle Walker-Peters.

Walker-Peters, 27, is nearing the end of his contract at St Mary’s and can move on from the club on a free transfer in the summer.

Despite the transfer window shutting in England, it remains open in Turkey, and it has been claimed Galatasaray are prepared to pay £8m for him.

However, the 27-year-old has no desire to leave England at the moment and wants to run his contract down to explore his options in the summer.

Galatasaray are trying to persuade him otherwise, but have plans in the event they cannot and regard Newcastle’s Trippier as a backup option, according to Turkish daily Takvim.

Trippier has been linked with a possible exit from Newcastle, however the Magpies are not keen on losing him.

Eddie Howe, the manager of the Tyneside club, has seen Lloyd Kelly go, reducing his defensive options.

Trippier started for Newcastle in their EFL Cup semi-final win over Arsenal on Wednesday night and clocked the full 90 minutes.