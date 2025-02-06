Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Former Southampton midfielder Stuart Armstrong has revealed that Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl played a big part in his decision to join the Owls in the Championship.

Armstrong left the Saints in September 2024, to play in Major League Soccer for Vancouver Whitecaps and made eleven appearances for them.

The Scotland international has now returned to the Championship, joining Sheffield Wednesday and help the club in their push to secure a playoff spot at the end of the season.

The 32-year-old midfielder recalled his connection with the Owls boss from his Southampton stint and revealed it was big reason behind his move to the Championship side.

Armstrong reflected on his time with the Saints and said it was clear from the initial days that Rohl would go into management.

He said to Sheffield Wednesday’s official site: “I knew the manager from Southampton so I know some things about him and how he works, although obviously he was in a different role then.

“But you could tell from his early days that he was going to go into management and he was definitely a part of my coming here.”

Sheffield Wednesday will hope Armstrong’s experience of playing in the Championship will help in second half of the campaign as the Owls aim to finish in the top six and qualify for the playoffs.