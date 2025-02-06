Carl Recine/Getty Images

Fixture: Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: EFL Cup

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Liverpool have officially named their starting side and substitutes to welcome Tottenham Hotspur to Anfield in the EFL Cup this evening.

Arne Slot saw his side lose the first leg 1-0 in north London and knows his side must overturn that deficit if they are to reach the final against Newcastle United.

Liverpool recorded a 2-0 win away at Bournemouth in the Premier League at the weekend, but are without Trent Alexander-Arnold this evening.

Slot’s side have won their last three games at Anfield on the bounce, the latest a 4-1 victory over Ipswich Town.

Liverpool have Caoimhin Kelleher in goal tonight, while in defence Slot picks Conor Bradley, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk and Andrew Robertson.

Midfield sees Liverpool go with Ryan Gravenberch, Curtis Jones and Dominik Szoboszlai, while Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo lead the attack.

If Slot needs to make changes he has options on the bench and they include Federico Chiesa and Luis Diaz.

Liverpool Team vs Tottenham Hotspur

Kelleher, Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Gravenberch, Jones, Szoboszlai, Salah, Nunez, Gakpo

Substitutes: Jaros, Endo, Diaz, Mac Allister, Chiesa, Elliott, Jota, Tsimikas, Quansah