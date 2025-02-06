Michael Regan/Getty Images

AC Milan new boy Warren Bondo turned down Nottingham Forest and West Ham United to head for the San Siro with the Rossoneri instead in the winter window.

The Tricky Trees have been the surprise package of the season as they are sitting third in the Premier League, just behind Liverpool and Arsenal.

Forest were quiet in the recently ended transfer window, but were linked with several players.

West Ham were busier in the window having unperformed this term so far and brought in Evan Ferguson from Brighton on loan to address their striker issues.

Bondo, who joined Serie A giants AC Milan, was a player West Ham and Nottingham Forest were keen on.

And now according to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, it has emerged the French midfielder ‘turned down’ both Premier League sides as his focus was to join AC Milan only.

The likes of Atalanta, Lazio, Roma and Fiorentina were also interested but Bondo was never interested in any of them as he only wanted to sign for AC Milan.

He became Isamel Benaccer’s replacement at the San Siro, joining them on transfer deadline day for €10m from fellow Serie A side Monza.