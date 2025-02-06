George Wood/Getty Images

Former EFL star Adrian Clarke has backed Liverpool loanee Jayden Danns to be the ‘difference-maker’ at Sunderland.

The Reds striker had a host of Championship clubs chasing him in the recently closed transfer window but the Black Cats ended up capturing him.

Sunderland are trying to make their charge to finish in the top two in the league and they showed ambition in the winter transfer window.

Clarke admitted that the Stadium of Light outfit have picked up a very shrewd player in the shape of Danns, who has three senior goals for Liverpool in nine games.

He is an admirer of Danns’ qualities and he expects the 19-year-old to be Sunderland’s difference-maker going forward this season.

“Jayden Danns, whenever he comes on to play for Liverpool’s first-team in the cup competitions, he seems to score”, Clarke said on What The EFL.

“He has gone to Sunderland on loan and I think it is a really good pick-up.

“I think there is something about him, he is a real natural finisher, he could be a difference-maker in the weeks and months to come.”

Danns, though, is currently injured, and it remains to be seen how soon Regis Le Bris will be able to have the highly-rated striker available to play.