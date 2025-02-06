Carl Recine/Getty Images

Ramon Vega has taken aim at the Tottenham Hotspur hierarchy following Spurs’ 4-0 loss at Liverpool on Thursday night, rather than pinning the blame on the players.

Spurs were dumped out of the EFL Cup in the semi-final as Liverpool progressed to the final 4-1 on aggregate.

Arne Slot’s men eased to a comfortable victory, registering ten shots on target to Tottenham’s zero and 26 shots to Spurs’ five.

Former Spurs defender Vega feels that the rot at the club comes from the top and believes it is asking too much for the players to wear the shirt with pride when the board do not spend in the transfer market.

He thinks Spurs are not showing the mentality as a club required to win something.

“How can you expect players to wear the shirt with pride when the board doesn’t even care to support the team in the transfer market?” Vega said on X.

“It’s a big letdown.

“It starts at the top to show the mentally to win something on the pitch.”

Spurs have now seen one route to silverware shut down by the EFL Cup exit and will bid to keep another one alive this coming weekend when they travel to Villa Park to face Aston Villa in the FA Cup.

Tottenham do also remain in the mix in the Europa League.