George Wood/Getty Images

Former Leeds United defender Jon Newsome feels that the Whites’ clash against Sheffield United back in October was Jayden Bogle’s turning point at Elland Road.

The full-back joined the Whites from Sheffield United in the summer and has been an important part of Daniel Farke’s plans.

Leeds paid a fee of around £7m for Bogle and he has started 29 Championship games already as the Whites sit at the top of the table.

Newsome insisted that the big price tag on his head meant he needed some time to settle at Leeds but he also pointed out his turning point as well.

The ex-Whites star believes that Leeds United’s 2-0 win over Blades in October turned the corner in Bogle’s life at Elland Road.

“I think he has improved defensively, I really do”, Newsome said on BBC Radio Leeds about Bogle.

“When he came to the club, by his own admission, he said at Leeds United, the expectation level is higher, he feels it is a bigger club than the one he was at before.

“Secondly, when you come to a club and you have got that big £7m price tag, it sometimes takes you a little bit of time to settle in and I always call it a feel of belonging, that you belong there.

“And I think the performance there he put in against Sheffield United, was his turning point.

“I think he got the bit between his teeth to show Sheffield United that this is why I have come to Leeds, he really was determined to play well against his old club.

“And from that moment onwards, I think he has just never looked backwards, he really has not.”

The 24-year-old has made six-goal contributions for Leeds as they look one of the hottest favourites to achieve automatic promotion at the end of the campaign.