Richard Keys says he wanted Ruben Amorim to work out as Manchester United manager, but has now concluded the Portuguese is out of his depth in the job.

Of the 19 games the Portuguese has been in charge of Manchester United for, he has won nine and lost eight.

Seven of those eight losses have come in the Premier League and that is something which Keys has keenly noted.

Taking their last defeat against Crystal Palace as an example, Keys insisted that the Red Devils have struggled when they have to take the game to teams.

“There’s not much to say about United this week. Poor again wasn’t it?” Keys wrote on his blog.

“But it always is when they have to take a game to the opposition. If they’re sitting in a low block and stopping the opposition from playing they’re ok.

“If they have to take a game to teams they struggle, which is why they’ve now lost seven home games.”

The 67-year-old was also critical of Amorim’s decision to play Kobbie Mainoo as a false nine instead of trusting his two strikers Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee.

“As for playing Mainoo as a false 9? And you’ve got Hojlund and Zirkzee available.

“What are you actually saying to those players with a decision like that?”

Keys insists that when Amorim arrived from Sporting Lisbon he wanted to see him make a success of the Manchester United job, but has had to conclude the Portuguese cannot handle the role.

“I’m afraid Amorim looks totally out of his depth.

“I wanted it to work, but it isn’t.

“He’s going to have to change and learn fast IF he wants to stay in the job.

“I’m still not convinced he doesn’t want out already.”

Amorim will hope to see his team return to winning ways this weekend when strugglers Leicester City visit Old Trafford in the FA Cup.