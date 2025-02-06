Alex Grimm/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou has insisted that none of his winter window signings were reactionary because had he been reactive he would have signed 35-year-olds.

Postecoglou’s Spurs signed three players in the winter window, adding a goalkeeper, a defender and an attacker.

The average age of the three new signings is 22 years old, with Kevin Danso being the oldest at 26.

Spurs left the business for Danso and Mathys Tel late in the window and were keen to add players due to injury issues, but the boss insists the signings were not reactive.

“I don’t think we’d be signing 21-year-olds and 19-year-olds reactively”, Postecoglou said at a press conference.

“If it was reactive we’d be signing 35-year-olds.”

Tottenham’s winter window transfer strategy proves that they have the long-term future in mind and are not looking at short-term fixes, according to the manager.

“The nature of the players signed shows they’re not just about now, they’re about us continuing to build.

“I certainly see Toni [Kinsky], Mathys and Kevin very much part of a short, medium and long-term strategy here, for sure.”

The Lilywhites also managed to make a few signings for their academy with Daniel Batty arriving from Manchester City’s academy, Luca Furnell-Gill joining from Liverpool and Reiss-Alexander Russell-Denny joining from Chelsea.

Postecoglou will hope that the new players will help him cope with the current injury situation well and boost his chances of staying put as the manager of the club.