Carl Recine/Getty Images

Former Premier League striker Troy Deeney believes Tottenham Hotspur ‘bottled it’ at Liverpool in the EFL Cup.

Spurs headed to Anfield for the second leg of their EFL Cup semi-final tie boasting a 1-0 lead from the first leg.

That lasted just 34 minutes on Merseyside as Cody Gakpo drew Liverpool level, then a Mohamed Salah penalty, following Spurs shot-stopper Antonin Kinsky bringing down Darwin Nunez in the box, saw it become 2-0 in the 51st minute.

Dominik Szoboszlai finished a ruthless Liverpool move with 15 minutes left to make it 3-0 on the night, while Virgil van Dijk then scored from a corner five minutes later, slipping his marker Kevin Danso to head home, to put the cherry on the top of the cake as it ended 4-0.

Deeney admits Liverpool were superb on the night, but he is of the view that Spurs simply bottled it and were not able to stand up to the pressure.

He said after the final whistle on talkSPORT: “Liverpool were excellent. Spurs bottled it under the pressure.

“They bottled it in terms of give me the ball, being able to take the ball under pressure and unfortunately they got everything they deserved.

“It sounds like I’m being harsh, but anybody who watched the game cannot say there’s any positives other than a few individuals.”

The result piles fresh pressure on Ange Postecoglou, while it will also have disappointed winter window signing Mathys Tel, on off the bench to make his debut.