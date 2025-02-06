Stu Forster/Getty Images

Manchester City starlet Kayky is set to return to his former club Bahia after a deal was recently finalised between the clubs.

The young forward, who has clocked six Premier League minutes for Pep Guardiola’s team, was sent out on loan to Eredivisie outfit Sparta Rotterdam last summer.

However, injuries meant that he could never get himself started in the Netherlands and returned to England in January.

Manchester City though do not want his growth to be hampered and have decided to send him out again.

According to Brazilian journalist Vene Casagrande, Kayky is now set to return to Brazilian Serie A side Bahia, where he spent time in 2023.

At Bahia, the 21-year-old had played 28 games, making seven goal contributions.

The deal was finalised recently and is set to be announced soon.

It now remains to be seen how the young forward fares at the Brazilian club in his second spell there.