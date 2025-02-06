Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Manchester United’s formula to capture Juventus midfielder Douglas Luiz in the final moments of the winter transfer window has emerged.

The Red Devils are having a below-par season in the Premier League as they are sitting as low as 13th in the table, with new boss Ruben Amorim unable to yet inspire a turnaround.

Patrick Dorgu and youngsters in the shape of Ayden Heaven and Diego Leon were brought in during the winter transfer window.

However, Amorim wanted to strengthen more positions and tried to sign a player for the engine room.

It has been suggested that Manchester United tried to sign Juventus midfielder Luiz, who had interest from the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forest too.

The Turin giants rebuffed all the approaches, including Manchester United’s last-minute effort try to sign the midfielder.

According to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, the Red Devils offered an ‘expensive’ loan with an option to buy for the former Premier League midfielder.

How much Manchester United were willing to pay in the shape of a loan fee is unclear, but they were prepared to invest a significant sum.

Luiz has not been able to make a place for himself at Juventus and it remains to be seen if he will attract so many Premier League clubs in the summer transfer window.