David Balogh/Getty Images

Fixture: Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: EFL Cup

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou has picked his team and substitutes for this evening’s meeting with Liverpool in the second leg of Spurs’ EFL Cup semi-final tie with the Reds.

Spurs managed to grab a 1-0 win over Liverpool in the first leg in north London, but now travel to Anfield looking to keep their nose in front and reach the final.

Postecoglou suffered a new injury blow recently when Radu Dragusin was judged to have suffered a cruciate ligament injury.

Newcastle United await the winners of the tie in the final.

In goal for Spurs tonight is Antonin Kinsky, while at the back Postecoglou picks Archie Gray, Kevin Danso, Ben Davies and Djed Spence.

Midfield sees Tottenham go with Rodrigo Bentancur, Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr, while Dejan Kulusevski, Richarlison and Heung-Min Son lead the attacking charge.

If Postecoglou needs to shake things up he has options on the bench he can turn to and they include Mathys Tel and Mikey Moore.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Liverpool

Kinsky, Gray, Danso, Davies, Spence, Bentancur, Bissouma, Sarr, Kulusevski, Richarlison, Son

Substitutes: Austin, Porro, Reguilon, Bergvall, Ajayi, Cassanova, Olusesi, Moore, Tel