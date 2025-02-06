Stu Forster/Getty Images

Newcastle United defender Sven Botman has not suffered a serious knee injury despite being replaced in the EFL Cup win over Arsenal last night, according to the Daily Mail.

After missing a large chunk of the season with an injury, Botman has just returned to action for Eddie Howe’s Magpies.

He was picked in the starting eleven for the second leg of the EFL Cup semi-final against the Gunners at St James’ Park on Wednesday night.

However, he limped off in the 80th minute of the match, giving a scare to the Newcastle United supporters.

The initial fear was that Botman could yet again be sidelined, which would have been a massive blow.

However, those concerns have now been addressed and it is believed that his injury is not a serious one.

Manager Howe has already seen his options in defence being narrowed down following the departure of Lloyd Kelly to Juventus and will not want another injury to deepen the crisis.

Full-back Kieran Trippier has emerged as a subject of interest for Turkish side Galatasaray.