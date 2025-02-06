Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Former top flight boss Jim Duffy has defended Celtic’s lack of activity in the January transfer market, despite the prospect of having to play in the Champions League knockout phase playoffs.

It was a relatively quiet winter transfer window for the Scottish champions as they managed to sign just two players over the course of the month.

While Jota re-signed for the club that he left back in 2023, veteran defender Jeffrey Schlupp joined from Crystal Palace on deadline day, on loan.

Despite sanctioning the sale of Kyogo Furuhashi to Rennes, Celtic failed to find a replacement – a fact that has left some Celtic fans worried, particularly because of their involvement in the knockout phase of the Champions League.

Duffy though defended Celtic’s transfer strategy, insisting that a player could only have been signed if he had made the existing unit better.

“You have got to bring in players who can either offer something different to what you have, that is good enough for Celtic, the style that the manager demands”, Duffy said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard.

“If you had all those things and of course, it had fallen within the financial constraints of the club.

“People can say obviously you can bring in a player, you can bring in a striker, but I don’t see too many names getting bandied about.”

Celtic now have only Adam Idah as their recognised striker with Johnny Kenny offering a backup option.