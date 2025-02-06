Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Serie A club Monza rejected an approach from Rangers for their young attacker Omari Forson in the final days of the winter transfer window.

Philippe Clement’s men are miles off Celtic in the race for the Scottish Premiership title and already thoughts are turning towards whether they can challenge the Bhoys in the league next term.

They were mostly quiet in the recently concluded winter transfer window, but did offload a number of fringe stars and were able to snap up Rafael Fernandes on loan.

Versatile attacker Zak Lovelace left them for Millwall and Rangers wanted to bring in another young attacker.

According to Spanish outlet Relevo, the Gers showed interest in Monza’s wide attacker Forson, but the Italian side rebuffed their approach.

It has been suggested that the Scottish giants made an approach for the ex-Manchester United star in the last days of the window.

Even though Forson has not been an important player for Monza, they refused to lose the 20-year-old.

Now, it remains to be seen if Rangers will keep their interest in Forson alive and make an offer for him in the summer.