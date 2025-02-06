Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Former Championship attacker Sam Parkin has hailed Southampton loanee Ronnie Edwards, who is on loan at QPR, for his defensive qualities and calmness on the ball.

Southampton paid £3m to League One side Peterborough United in the summer to capture the highly-rated central defender.

The England Under-20 international though has been deemed not quite ready to play for the Premier League strugglers and they sent him on loan to Championship side QPR.

The Saints loanee is getting regular game time at the R’s and Parkin feels he has been one of QPR’s best players recently.

The former Championship star praised Edwards’ quality on and off the ball and he feels the Saints loanee added the culture at QPR to play from the back.

“QPR are a really good watch these days, a couple of individuals I would pick out, certainly Ronnie Edwards, who we know all about from his time at Peterborough, on loan from Southampton”, Parkin said on What The EFL.

“[He is] outstanding defensively but also with the ball.

“He added them a little bit of culture in that regard”, he added.

Edwards has completed the full 90 minutes five times already for QPR and could become a regular fixture at Saints next season if they get relegated.