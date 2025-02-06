Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Two Turkish sides are showing interest in signing a fringe Tottenham Hotspur star, with the transfer window in the country still open.

Spurs managed a busy end to the winter transfer window and added centre-back Kevin Danso and winger Mathys Tel.

Ange Postecoglou’s side managed to hijack Wolves’ swoop for Danso, while they won the race for Tel despite the Bayern Munich man being wanted by Arsenal and Manchester United.

No more arrivals, apart from free agents, can be signed until the summer, but Spurs could lose players and left-back Sergio Reguilon is wanted by Turkish Super Lig pair Besiktas and Galatasaray.

According to Spanish outlet AS, the Turkish pair are interested in landing the defender before the window closes in the country on 11th February.

His deal at Tottenham ends in the summer and the club could cash in by selling him now.

Reguilon has been in the last eight Premier League matchday squads for Spurs and got onto the pitch against Wolves, Newcastle United and Leicester City.

Whether Postecoglou will want to lose him without being able to land a replacement remains to be seen, especially as he has been involved in squads to add depth.