Leeds United Official

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has heaped praise on born leader Josuha Guilavogui, who he believes has been a role model for his players.

The Whites scanned the free transfer market to dig out the experienced midfielder, who had been released by Mainz at the end of the 2023/24 season.

Guilavogui was not a random player that Farke picked to add numbers to his squad as the veteran came with experience of having won trophies in France and Germany.

Having seen him for quite some time now, Farke insists that Guilavogui is someone who offers great leadership qualities and serves as a role model for his players.

“First of all the quality as a player, he has played 300 Bundesliga games”, Farke said at a press conference.

“He played in a French side in their prime when they were winning every tournament, seven caps for France so says a lot about his quality.

“Right now a bit older but leaders are for me natural-born and lead by example. This is what Josh does every day and is a role model.

“Unbelievable professional prepares for every training session like a Champions League final.”

The veteran’s influence has been felt more inside the dressing room than on the pitch with players such as Willy Gnonto recognising his contributions.

Guilavogui though has been on the pitch for just 51 minutes so far.