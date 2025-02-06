Morgan Harlow/Getty Images

Coventry City legend Steve Ogrizovic has insisted that his former side were too passive and Leeds United should have won by four or five goals following the Sky Blues’ 2-0 loss against the Whites in the Championship.

Frank Lampard’s team, unbeaten in their last four games in the league coming into the clash on Wednesday evening, were unable to extend their good run of form against Daniel Farke’s side.

The Sky Blues missed their chance to secure three points and move closer to the top six, as they sit in eleventh position in the Championship table.

Ogrizovic remarked that the Sky Blues should have attacked the opposition even though Leeds are a strong team and added that his former side, who were playing at home, should have gone down fighting.

He feels that Lampard’s men were too passive in the game and believes that the Whites should have won by a margin of four or five goals.

“I felt Coventry got their tactics wrong tonight.

“We’re the home side and we should have said if we’re going down we’re going down fighting. Leeds are a good side but you should get at them”, he said on BBC CWR.

“We were too passive and Leeds maybe should have won by four or five.

“There was no confidence on the ball with so many aimless long balls.”

Leeds now boast a five-point lead at the top of the Championship table over Burnley, while Coventry will look to get back to winning ways when they host Ipswich Town in the FA Cup this weekend.