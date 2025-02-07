Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Steve Nicol has warned Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy that he should not sack Ange Postecoglou while there are still chances to win a trophy left.

Spurs are out of the EFL Cup after suffering a 4-0 defeat in the second leg of the semi-final at the hands of Liverpool at Anfield.

Tottenham’s recent form has raised doubts over Postecoglou’s future with the Spurs boss having only managed to win four games out of the last 13.

However, Nicol thinks that it would not be the right decision for Levy to sack the Spurs manager at the moment while still being in the FA Cup and the Europa League.

He also stressed that there are no obvious candidates available to replace Postecoglou at Tottenham and says if they still ended up sacking the Australian, then they have to replace him.

When asked whether Levy should sack Postecoglou after Spurs’ defeat against Liverpool, Nicol said on ESPN: “I don’t think so. I don’t think so.

“I think, number one, there is no obvious candidate, so you are plucking somebody from somewhere that nobody really knows that much about and while you are still in those two competitions, I think you leave it alone.

“I don’t think he should change it right now, no, absolutely not.”

Postecoglou’s side will face Aston Villa in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday and it remains to be seen whether Spurs will be able to progress in the next round by beating Villa.