Carl Recine/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou has insisted that new signings Kevin Danso and Mathys Tel will feel better after getting that first game under their belt following Spurs’ 4-0 defeat to Liverpool.

Spurs, who went into the second leg of their EFL Cup semi-final tie with a one-goal advantage, were unable to register a single shot on target as they were handed a solid thrashing by the Reds at Anfield.

Thursday night’s game also served as the debut for Tottenham’s two new loan signings, as centre-back Danso started the match, and Tel was later put on for Richarlison in the first half.

Postecoglou asserted that both Danso and Tel were good on their debuts and added that he feels the latter did well considering the fact that he was put into a challenging game as a first-half substitute for an injured Richarlison.

He is certain that the new signings will feel much better as their first game is out of the way and added that the players will be of great help to Spurs.

“I thought Kevin was really good.

“I thought Mathys was good considering we were throwing him in a difficult night”, the boss said at a press conference.

“I’m sure they’ll help us and I’m sure they’ll feel better after last night getting that first game under their belt and moving on from there.”

Spurs have an option to buy in Tel’s loan from Bayern Munich, but the winger will have a big say on whether any permanent move happens.