Alex Livesey/Getty Images

PSV Eindhoven boss Peter Bosz has stated that he is hoping to help Manchester United loanee Tyrell Malacia return to his form when he was at Feyenoord.

Malacia, who Manchester United signed from Feyenoord, returned from his long-term injury in November after being out of action for over a year and he made eight appearances for Ruben Amorim’s side this season.

Manchester United sanctioned a loan deal for Malacia to return to Eredivisie to join PSV to get some regular football until the end of the season.

Bosz thinks Malacia will find it easy to settle into PSV’s squad and added that he hopes to help the Manchester United star to regain his Feyenoord form by working with him.

He also added that he does not think it is realistic to expect Malacia to perform his best immediately as he was out injured for a long time and added that the Red Devils loanee will be present in the squad for PSV’s game against Willem II on Sunday.

“We have a nice group for Malacia, it will be easy for him to integrate”, Bosz said at a press conference.

“In terms of football, I can still say little about him, he hasn’t been here long enough.

“We hope to take him to Feyenoord’s Malacia as soon as possible.

“Is it realistic right now? I don’t think so, he’s been out too long for that. Tomorrow he will be there.’

Malacia will be determined to impress for PSV this season and will hope to get into Amorim’s plans for Manchester United next season.