Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Celtic’s negotiations to sign Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney ‘didn’t get very far’ due to the Gunners ‘playing hardball’ with the Bhoys.

The 27-year-old is out of favour under Mikel Arteta and has played a bit part role for the Gunners so far this season.

Celtic have wanted to bring Tierney back to Celtic Park and the defender is expected to complete the move when his contract at the Emirates Stadium runs out in the summer.

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers wanted to do the deal in the winter transfer window and Tierney was also keen for an early arrival back in Scotland.

However, Celtic did not get very far in their talks with Arsenal to sign Tierney ahead of time.

Arsenal wanted Celtic to bear the full salary of the left-back and that would have meant a big outlay for the Scottish champions.

“Tierney was down to Arteta and Arsenal playing hardball and saying ‘if he goes, the wages are on you'”, MacDonald said on PLZ Soccer.

“That was going to be a significant outlay, so there would have had to be negotiations about that.

“And negotiations, I know from the Arsenal end, they said didn’t get very far at all.”

Celtic let young full-back Alex Valle return to Barcelona and after failing to secure the signature of Tierney, signed Jeffrey Schlupp from Crystal Palace.