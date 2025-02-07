Carl Recine/Getty Images

Newcastle United saw their approach to bring in a shot-stopper in the winter transfer window blocked at the highest level, but could still go back in for him in the summer window.

Eddie Howe’s side let Lloyd Kelly and Miguel Almiron leave in the winter window and no players were brought in to strengthen the group.

That does not mean Newcastle were not trying to do business though and it has emerged the club, who also had interest in goalkeeper Martin Dubravka from Saudi Arabia, wanted another custodian.

The Magpies looked towards Ligue 1, but their efforts met with a stern refusal.

According to journalist Jorge Nicola (via Brazilian outlet Fogao.net), Newcastle had an offer rejected for Lyon shot-stopper Lucas Perri.

Lyon owner John Textor personally rejected Newcastle’s approach, but the Premier League side have not let their interest go.

They remain interested in the former Botafogo goalkeeper, who they could move for again in the summer, and the Brazilian side could bank a tidy sum if Newcastle do sign him.

Botafogo will be entitled to 50 per cent of any profit that Lyon make on Perri, who they banked €3.25m for when he was sold to the French side in the 2024 winter transfer window.

Textor was unwilling to do business in the winter window, but could cash in during the summer.