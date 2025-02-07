Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Everton have already started to identify various transfer targets for the summer window as they eye strengthening near enough every area of the team, according to i News.

The Toffees have just ushered in a new era with the takeover of the club by The Fredkin Group, ending the Farhad Moshiri era.

David Moyes also arrived to replace Sean Dyche and there has been an instant improvement in terms of performances and results on the pitch.

Changes are now being made on and off the field with a massive summer transfer drive being planned.

Given that the PSR pressures are expected to have eased, Moyes expects Everton to be more competitive in the transfer market in the summer.

There is a feeling inside the club that near enough every position in the side needs to be strengthened.

Everton have already started to make efforts to identify players they can bring in during the summer to do the job.

The first signing of the summer could be Charly Acaraz seeing his loan turned into a permanent move, if he hits a set number of appearances for the remainder of this season.