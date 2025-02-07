Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Everton are unlikely to revive their interest in signing a player they asked about in the winter transfer window but were unwilling to meet the asking price for, according to i News.

David Moyes was keen to do business at Goodison Park before the window shut and Everton did look at a number of options for the manager.

The club landed former Southampton midfielder Charly Alcaraz, who joined from Brazilian giants Flamengo, while they also loaned out Harrison Armstrong to Derby County.

The Merseyside club did look closely at a deal to sign West Brom winger Tom Fellows and it was even suggested in some quarters that a fee had been agreed between the two clubs.

However, that talk was wide of the mark and Everton were unwilling to meet the Baggies’ asking price.

Everton are now unlikely to revisit their interest in Fellows when the summer transfer window swings open.

The club are set to have a lot more financial headroom to make signings in the summer and are not tipped to knock on the door at the Hawthorns again.

In 30 Championship matches for West Brom this season, Fellows has helped set up as many as ten goals for his team-mates.