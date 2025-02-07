Former Hibernian attacker Tam McManus has hit out at the way the club is being run and believes that recruitment will be massive in the summer.

In their accounts ending June 2024, Hibs recorded a huge loss of £7.2m.

The club cited poor recruitment as one of the reasons, which they believe led to a significant overspend and a downturn in their performances.

McManus believes that the figures do not reflect well on the people who are in charge of running the club.

Criticising the quality of the players his former side have brought in, McManus insisted that the recruitment in the summer now takes on huge importance.

“The worst kept secret in Scottish Football”, McManus wrote on X about the accounts posted by Hibs.

“These numbers are brutal and don’t reflect well on the people running the club.

“There’s been some big wages paid out to some mediocre players and that has to stop as does the hiring and firing of managers.

“Recruitment massive in Summer.”

Hibernian currently sit in fifth spot in the Scottish Premiership standings and have picked up 33 points from their 25 league games so far.