George Wood/Getty Images

Former Leeds United star Dominic Matteo believes that one particular player who has gone under the radar for the Whites this season is attacking midfielder Brenden Aaronson.

Aaronson has been regularly trusted by Daniel Farke this season, playing in each of Leeds’ 31 league matches and making ten goal contributions.

Matteo believes that the 24-year-old has not been given the credit he deserves despite presenting himself as a constant threat for opposing defenders.

The United States attacker is able to find little pockets of space that others often fail to locate, Matteo insisted.

“I think Aaronson is the one for me who has gone under the radar, we haven’t given him enough credit”, Whites legend Matteo told LUTV.

“He is the one who as a centre-half you don’t want to play up against because he finds those little pockets the other players don’t find.

“He is contributing with goals and assists and so I think at the moment he is so far so good.”

However, Aaronson has not been the only positive influence in a team that has performed so well, according to the 50-year-old.

“There is so much positivity we could talk about”, Matteo added.

The focus for the in-form Leeds United team will now turn to the FA Cup competition where the Whites take on Millwall on Saturday and it remains to be seen whether Farke picks Aaronson in the starting eleven or decides to rest him.