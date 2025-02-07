Cameron Smith/Getty Images

Derby County star Ebou Adams has joked that he might start picking up Norwegian by having good bonds with Jacob Widell Zetterstrom, Sondre Langas and Lars-Jorgen Salvesen.

The Rams dug deep into the recently closed transfer window to bring in Langes and Salvesen from Norwegian side Viking to strengthen their team.

Adams, who made his loan move to Derby permanent in the summer, has helped the Rams new boys to help settle in.

Adams jokes that he is spending so much time with Zetterstrom, who joined in the summer, as well as Langas and Salvesen, that he might start understanding the Norwegian language as well.

He also added that he is spending time with defender Langas in the gym to get to know him better and added that he is getting insights about his Gambian teammates from both new boys.

When asked whether he has started to understand the Norwegian language, Adams told Rams TV: “Yes, I might as well.

“No, it is fun, I have done it with Jacob as well, so it is good to make him [Langes] feel welcome and Lang has been really good to be fair.

“We are working hard in the gym together and I am trying to get to know him better and they have played against some of my old mates that represented Gambia, so I get a little insight into what it is like, so it is good to have a chat with him and have him feel welcomed, and it is a good club to be at as well, so I wish them all the best.”

Langas has yet to make his debut for Derby and Paul Warne might give him a chance against Norwich City on Saturday.