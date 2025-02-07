Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Former Leeds United star Dominic Matteo admits that Millwall’s recent run of form has been a bit of a surprise for him, but he is still expecting the Whites to get the job done this weekend.

The Whites and the Lions are set to take each other on in the fourth round of the FA Cup at Elland Road on Saturday.

Looking at Millwall’s current run of form where they have conceded just one goal in the last three games, which they have all won, Matteo insisted that it is going to be tough for the hosts.

The former defender is surprised by just how well Millwall have done and feels they do have defensive quality.

Matteo, who knows about the rivalry between the two teams, said on LUTV: “Leeds and Millwall have always been a bitter rivalry over the years if you want to call it that.

“So it is a great game, FA Cups are always great.

“If you look at Millwall and how they are playing they have been a bit of a surprise to me they have picked up in the last few weeks and have got some good results.

“They have not conceded too many in the last few games so they have got a little bit of quality defensively and have sorted that out as well.”

On what the expectation from Leeds United for the match is, Matteo added: “I expect us to go out and get a result but we have got to approach it properly.”

Matteo also sees the FA Cup as an opportunity for manager Daniel Farke to give his fringe players some all-important game time.

“The FA Cup is important, I know it is not the priority but we haven’t had much of a cup run for a long time.

2It might be an opportunity to give people a bit of game time.

“And if we are two or three nil up, he [Farke] might even make more changes.

“We have to start games very quickly, especially at home, even against Coventry, we started quickly and put them on the back foot.

“If we do that and put them on the back foot at home with our crowd and the way we have been playing, the goals we have scored I generally think we will go and win the game comfortably.”

Leeds’ beat Harrogate Town 1-0 in the last round of the FA Cup last month.