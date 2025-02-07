Carl Recine/Getty Images

Former Liverpool captain Phil Thompson has urged the Reds to take advantage of Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate’s ability in the air and score more goals via set-pieces.

Liverpool have been in exceptional form this campaign, sitting top of the Premier League and Champions League table, and have already secured their place in EFL Cup final after beating Tottenham Hotspur 4-1 on aggregate in the semi-final.

Despite their 4-0 victory against Spurs on Thursday in the second leg of the EFL Cup semi-final, the Reds were unable to cause much threat from their set-pieces, apart from Van Dijk’s header for the fourth goal.

Thompson urged Arne Slot’s men to make the most of Van Dijk and Konate’s aerial dominance, and improve their goalscoring record from set-pieces.

The former captain believes Liverpool should use the size of their players and score more goals in the air.

He said post match on LFC TV: “Ibu and Virgil are so good in the air.

“They should be scoring more goals and this one delivered by [Alexis] Mac Allister, it was the first set piece from him and it was a great delivery.

“It was crowded in there and the size of the boys, they should be getting more goals.”

The Reds are still in the hunt for an historic quadruple and they will hope their scoring prowess from set-pieces will improve as the business end of the season is on the horizon.