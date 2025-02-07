Stu Forster/Getty Images

Barry Ferguson has advised Rangers starlet Bailey Price that in his place he would welcome Lyall Cameron and let Philippe Clement know by his performances that he will be fighting the Gers new boy for a place in the squad.

The 18-year-old midfielder came through Rangers’ academy system and has made four senior appearances for Clement’s side.

Rice has been very impressive, but Rangers went into the winter transfer window and signed Dundee’s Cameron on a pre-contract to add him to their midfield in the summer.

Cameron’s arrival in the summer could limit Rice’s game time for Rangers, but Ferguson thinks that the youngster should welcome the new signing of the Dundee star.

And the ex-Rangers star stated that if he were in Rice’s place, he would have made sure with his performances this season that Clement knows that he will provide competition to Cameron in the summer for a spot in the squad.

“With the likes of Kieran Dowell and Rabbi Matondo moving on during the transfer window, Rice and Curtis can now see the light at the end of that tunnel”, Ferguson wrote in his Daily Record column.

“If I was them I’d be thinking to myself, ‘What a chance I’ve got. This is the time to make my mark’.

“If I was Rice I would welcome the summer signing of Lyall Cameron from Dundee and I’d want to make sure, between now and the end of the season, the manager knows I’ll be ready to fight him for a place in the starting line-up.”

Rice has yet to start a game for Rangers this season and he will be determined to work hard on the training ground to get into Clement’s plans for the next game against Queen’s Park in the Scottish Cup on Sunday.