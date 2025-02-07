Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Rangers forward Cyriel Dessers has revealed that he did not want to leave the club in the winter window, but wanted more first-team action and had a ‘good conversations’ with the head of recruitment Nils Koppen.

The 30-year-old striker has struggled for consistency this season, finding the back of the net eight times in 22 league matches.

The emergence of Hamza Igamane has pushed him out of the central striker’s spot on occasion and led to question marks over his Ibrox future.

Dessers was heavily linked with a possible switch to Italy, where several clubs are admirers of his talents.

The striker ended up not moving and revealed he held talks with Rangers’ recruitment head Koppen to clear the air and clarify his situation.

“I have had good conversations with Nils Koppen and I am very happy to be at Rangers”, Dessers said at a press conference.

“I didn’t want to leave – but of course, I want to play. I feel like I have been getting into a better form.

“So for me, there were no big question marks.”

Dessers has now managed two full 90-minute appearances for the Glasgow club in the last two Scottish Premiership games, scoring in one of them

He also played another full match in the Europa League against Union Saint-Gilloise and set up one goal in the 2-1 win.