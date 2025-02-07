Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Former EFL winger Adrian Clarke has insisted that Watford boss Tom Cleverley will be regretting his decision to loan out Mileta Rajovic to Brondby, ahead of the Hornets’ Championship game against Sunderland.

The Hornets slumped to a 1-0 loss in their previous game against Norwich City, making it their third consecutive defeat in the league.

Cleverley’s men, who are currently on a poor run of form, have just one win in their last eight games in the league and are placed 12th in the table.

Clarke is certain that Cleverley will be sorry about his decision to let Rajovic, who was the club’s top scorer in all competitions in the previous season, go on loan to Brondby last summer and added that he feels the manager did not fancy the forward even though he scored goals last season.

He feels that Vakoun Bayo, who the Hornets depend on for goals, is not a brilliant player and rather erratic, and questioned who Cleverley’s side are going to play up front, as Bayo is suspended for three games.

“I think he will not doubt be regretting the decision to let Mileta Rajovic go on loan to Brondby”, Clarke said on What The EFL.

“He scored goals last season, but he did not fancy him, and he allowed him to leave, and he said that’s my call. It’s on me.

“Watford have been very reliant on Vakoun Bayo, who I don’t think he is a brilliant player, if I’m honest.

“He can score goals, but he’s a bit erratic, and then, of course, he’s now suspended for three games.

“So who’s going to play up front for Watford. They don’t really have anyone”, he added.

Watford will try to pick up their form in their next fixture as they travel to face fourth-placed Sunderland in the league on Saturday.