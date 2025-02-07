Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou has revealed Richarlison was emotional after picking another injury on Thursday as Spurs were beaten 4-0 by Liverpool in the second leg of their EFL Cup semi-final tie.

The Brazilian forward has been stuck with injury issues from the start of the season and made his return to the Spurs first team in mid-January after being sidelined with hamstring issue for over three months.

The 27-year-old striker has only made 14 appearances for the Lilywhites this campaign and was part of the starting eleven at Anfield before again picking up a knock in the first half.

Postecoglou expressed his disappointment after the Brazilian forward suffer another setback in the second leg of the EFL Cup semi-final.

He revealed that the injury made Richarlison emotional as he worked extremely hard to regain his fitness, but stressed it is yet another challenge he will have to overcome.

Postecoglou said in a press conference: “It’s disappointing for him and you know, obviously he was emotional last night because he worked really hard to get himself back.

“But again, it is another setback that he’s going to have to deal with, we’re going to have to deal with and hopefully get him back as soon as possible.”

Tottenham will hope that Richarlison will be able to quickly recover from the latest injury setback and help the club in finding some stability as Spurs look to improve their performances to rescue what is left of a disastrous season.