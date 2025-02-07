Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Wolves boss Vitor Pereira is of the view that with the new winter signings, the Midlands outfit now have a balanced squad.

Going into the winter transfer window, the Wolves boss had few areas in his mind to improve and he brought in three signings in the form of Emmanuel Agbadou, Nasser Djiga and Marshall Munetsi.

Wolves secured late deals for Djiga and Munetsi on deadline day and are hoping that both of them can help Pereira to guide the side to safety in the relegation battle.

Pereira admitted that he is happy with the businesses Wolves did during the winter window and believes that he now has a physically strong and more balanced squad at his disposal.

He believes that Djiga and Munetsi will need some time to get adjusted to English football and insisted that both players, with their technical and tactical ability, have something to add to the squad.

“The squad now has more balance and more solutions”, Pereira said at a press conference.

“We are physically stronger and the club did good work. I am happy.

“They will need some time to adapt, but physically they are strong.

“You need the tactical and technical level but these two players can add something to the squad.”

Wolves are set to face Blackburn Rovers at the FA Cup at the weekend and all eyes will be on Pereira’s matchday squad on Sunday to see whether Djiga and Munetsi will be in there.