Carl Recine/Getty Images

West Ham United are likely to target a new long-term forward when the summer transfer window opens, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The Hammers have struggled to find the back of the net on a consistent basis this season and have scored just 29 goals in 24 games.

With two of their strikers, Michail Antonio and Niclas Fullkrug, currently sidelined with injury, Graham Potter has roped in Evan Ferguson on loan from Brighton.

However, the 20-year-old does not have any option to buy included in his loan move, putting West Ham potentially back at square one in the summer.

And the Hammers are likely to dig deep in the summer transfer market in search of a quality striker, who will represent a long-term investment for the club.

All eyes will be on who West Ham do target for the job as they have struggled to land strikers who have come in an enjoyed success in recent years.

Veteran forward Fullkrug was tipped to move back to Germany in January but an injury prevented his departure.

West Ham are still unaware of a potential return date for their 34-year-old striker Antonio.